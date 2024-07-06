Left Menu

Debris Halts Traffic on Badrinath Highway Amid Heavy Rainfall

Vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was blocked due to debris at multiple locations. The disruption stranded many commuters, with local authorities working to clear the routes. The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and surrounding states.

Vehicular movement halted at Badrinath National Highway due to falling debris (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been obstructed by falling and accumulating debris at five different points, Chamoli Police reported on X, a microblogging site. Areas affected include Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchen Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala, and Helang.

The blockage has significantly affected busy routes, leaving numerous commuters and locals stranded. On Friday, traffic on the Badrinath National Highway was halted for several hours due to debris accumulation at two points in Chamoli.

According to Chamoli Police, debris near Angthala in the Kotwali Chamoli area was reported at around 6:54 am. Similarly, debris between Bhanerpani (Pipalkoti) and Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti was reported at 6:49 am, complicating vehicular movement.

Local authorities and police initiated clearance operations, allowing traffic to resume at both locations after a delay of three hours.

On a related note, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Friday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and neighboring states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. From July 3 to July 6, Uttarakhand can expect heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers anticipated on July 7, according to the IMD.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

