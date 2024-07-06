Delhi Sees 27% Surge in Drunk Driving Cases in First Half of 2024

The Delhi Police have reported a 27% increase in the prosecution of traffic violators for drunk driving in the first half of 2024, underscoring the urgent need for stricter traffic regulations and public awareness to ensure road safety in the city.

From January 1 to June 30, the Delhi Traffic Police booked 12,468 individuals for drunken driving, up from 9,837 during the same period in 2023. This represents a nearly 27% increase in prosecutions year-over-year. The alarming rise demands immediate action from law enforcement and the public alike, police officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police also analyzed the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of issued challans in 2024. This data enables targeted enforcement efforts to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

Driving under the influence poses significant risks not only to the driver but also to passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists. Impaired judgment and slower reaction times substantially raise the likelihood of accidents. In response, the Delhi Traffic Police have intensified enforcement, including increased checks and breathalyzer tests, to deter this dangerous behavior.

Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police urge citizens to prioritize safety and act responsibly on the roads. Community involvement is essential in combating drunken driving, and citizens are encouraged to report any suspected cases promptly to contribute to safer roads for all.

