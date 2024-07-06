Kulgam Clashes: Multiple Encounters Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces are currently engaged in an active encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday. The Kashmir Police announced that the conflict erupted in the Frisal Chinnigam area, where police and security personnel are actively involved.

Updates on the engagement are still forthcoming, as this marks the second encounter of the day in the district. Earlier, another skirmish took place in Modergam village, also in Kulgam. The police shared details of the Modergam encounter via social media.

Later, officials confirmed that contact with hostile forces had been established in the Frisal Chinnigam area. Multiple recent terror incidents have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, including the neutralization of three terrorists in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector on June 27, and a bus attack in Reasi district last month that left nine dead and 33 injured.

