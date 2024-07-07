Left Menu

Spectacular Start to Jagannath Yatra 2024 in Ahmedabad

The Jagannath Yatra 2024 commenced with much fanfare in Ahmedabad, drawing large crowds and top officials. Security measures include over 15,000 police personnel, CCTV, and drones. The historic event is celebrated worldwide.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad (Photos/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jagannath Yatra 2024 kicked off with exuberance in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, attracting a throng of devotees.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi graced the festival, with Patel performing the 'Pahind Vidhi', symbolizing the ceremonial cleaning of the chariot's path.

Union Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal, performed the 'Mangla Aarti' at the temple earlier today. Over 15,000 police officers have been deployed for the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, employing advanced technology such as CCTV and drones to ensure safety and smooth proceedings. This year's event is anticipated to draw lakhs of devotees.

JCP Ahmedabad Police Neeraj Badgujar highlighted the extensive preparations, noting, "Rehearsals have been conducted. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed, and technology like CCTV and drone surveillance will be used to ensure a trouble-free experience for devotees." The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, named Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja, were moved to the Singh Dwara of Puri Srimandir ahead of the Yatra.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is as ancient as the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The grand festival is celebrated from New Zealand to London and South Africa, signifying the Holy Trinity's journey to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and their return after eight days. The festival spans from Akshaya Tritiya until the Holy Trinity's return to the Shree Mandir premises.

