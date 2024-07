Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Munitions Depot

Ukrainian drones launched an offensive on a munitions depot in Russia's Voronezh region overnight, a security source reported on Sunday.

The operation resulted in a 'high chance' of impending explosions at Russian military-industrial sites. The 9,000 sq. meter depot is situated near northeastern Ukraine, an area under Russian control since 2022.

The source, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that the precise location of the strike was a strategically important storage facility.

