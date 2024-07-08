Left Menu

Global Hydroelectric Generation Falls to Five-Year Low Amid Droughts

In 2023, global hydroelectric generation fell to its lowest level in five years due to reduced rainfall in China, North America, and India, leading to increased fossil fuel usage. However, hydroelectric output is expected to rebound in 2024, contributing to a potential peak in fossil fuel emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:20 IST
Global Hydroelectric Generation Falls to Five-Year Low Amid Droughts
AI Generated Representative Image

Global hydroelectric generation plummeted to a five-year low last year, attributed to below-average rainfall in regions including China, North America, and India, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy by the UK Energy Institute. This decline drove record fossil fuel combustion and emissions in 2023.

The total global hydro generation was 4,240 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023, down from a peak of 4,359 billion kWh in 2020. This three-year slump is the largest on record, compelling major producers to revert to coal and gas-fired power plants to compensate for the loss, thereby increasing fossil fuel burning.

However, 2024 looks promising with higher rainfall and snowmelt expected in key regions, bolstering hydroelectric generation and potentially curbing fossil fuel use. China's output has already surged by 16% in the first five months compared to 2023, and similar trends are observed in Brazil and the United States.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024