Global Hydroelectric Generation Falls to Five-Year Low Amid Droughts

Global hydroelectric generation plummeted to a five-year low last year, attributed to below-average rainfall in regions including China, North America, and India, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy by the UK Energy Institute. This decline drove record fossil fuel combustion and emissions in 2023.

The total global hydro generation was 4,240 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023, down from a peak of 4,359 billion kWh in 2020. This three-year slump is the largest on record, compelling major producers to revert to coal and gas-fired power plants to compensate for the loss, thereby increasing fossil fuel burning.

However, 2024 looks promising with higher rainfall and snowmelt expected in key regions, bolstering hydroelectric generation and potentially curbing fossil fuel use. China's output has already surged by 16% in the first five months compared to 2023, and similar trends are observed in Brazil and the United States.

