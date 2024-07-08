Left Menu

Guwahati Police Crack Human Trafficking Racket, Rescue Minors

Guwahati police have dismantled a human trafficking ring, rescuing two minors from a brothel in Bihar. Five arrests have been made, unveiling a network targeting vulnerable girls. The investigation started from a missing person complaint and led to a successful crackdown with the help of Bihar police.

Guwahati police rescued two minor girls from brothell in Bihar and arrested four persons in relation with the case (Photo/@GuwahatiPol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Assam's Guwahati police successfully dismantled a human trafficking and flesh trade network, rescuing two abducted minors from a brothel in Rawta, Bihar. In a statement shared on their official X handle, Guwahati Police credited the rescue to a collaborative effort with the Bihar Police. A CGPD team from Bhangagarh Police Station led the operation.

An intensive investigation revealed a criminal syndicate involved in human trafficking. The bust resulted in the arrests of Tanveer Alom from Bihar, Idrish Ali from Basistha in Assam, Sikandar Ali from Paltan Bazaar Railway Station, and Khairun Nesa from Panjipara, West Bengal. According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah, the minors were sold for Rs 1,10,000 before ending up in the brothel in Bihar.

Borah explained that the investigation began on June 29 after a mother lodged an FIR at Bhangagarh Police Station regarding her missing 18-year-old daughter. The daughter had left home after a disagreement over purchasing a new mobile phone. This led police to Bihar, where they traced a call demanding Rs 30,000 for the girl's release to Tanveer Alom, who was subsequently apprehended. Further investigation revealed that the girls had been trafficked by a network of individuals across Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar.

