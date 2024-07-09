Left Menu

India and UAE Strengthen Defence Ties in Key Meeting

India and the UAE held the 12th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting in Abu Dhabi to enhance collaboration on regional and maritime security. Discussions covered various cooperation opportunities, including training, joint exercises, and defence industrial cooperation. The meeting further solidified the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Updated: 09-07-2024 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and the UAE have strengthened their defence ties in a significant meeting focusing on regional and maritime security. The 12th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, saw both sides exploring collaborative opportunities to fortify their security cooperation.

The discussions included a wide range of topics such as training programs, joint military exercises, and defence industrial cooperation. Detailed talks were also held to facilitate subject matter expert exchange and research and development partnerships. Both nations emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address security challenges.

Led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, the Indian delegation engaged in productive meetings with UAE officials, including Brig Gen Staff Jamal Ebrahim Mohamed Almazrooqi and Assistant Under Secretary Ali Abdulla Al Ahmed. The gathering underscores the commitment of both countries to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

