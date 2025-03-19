Left Menu

India Charts Maritime Excellence with Sagarmala 2.0

The 4th National Sagarmala Apex Committee meeting emphasized advancing port-led development and maritime infrastructure, unveiling Sagarmala 2.0 with a focus on shipbuilding, and the Sagarmala Startup Innovation Initiative to foster innovation in the maritime sector. Key projects have already enhanced port capacity and connectivity, boosting the coastal economy.

Updated: 19-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:30 IST
The meet reviewed the implementation status of key projects under the "Sagarmala" (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The fourth National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC) meeting has committed to advancing port-led development in India, reviewing progress on 839 projects under the Ministry of Port Shipping & Waterways' (MoPSW) Sagarmala program. With Rs 5.79 lakh crore allocated, 272 projects are completed at Rs 1.41 lakh crore investment, enhancing the country's maritime infrastructure.

Sagarmala 2.0 aims to revamp the sector with a focus on shipbuilding, repair, and recycling, supported by Rs 40,000 crore in budgetary support. The Sagarmala Startup Innovation Initiative (S2I2) was also launched to boost green shipping, smart ports, and maritime logistics by nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

The meeting, attended by significant ministers and sector representatives, underscored India's commitment to becoming a global maritime leader with over 100 port modernization projects and 80 connectivity projects underway. Sagarmala is pivotal for reducing logistics costs and enhancing coastal economic growth, in line with the government's vision for a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

