Left Menu

Techie and Maintenance Crew Clash in Futec Gateway Society

A confrontation between maintenance team members and a software engineer at Futec Gateway society led to arrests after a viral video showed an assault. Police, who took suo motu action, reported that intoxication might have contributed to the incident. The injured party is currently stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:33 IST
Techie and Maintenance Crew Clash in Futec Gateway Society
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a society's maintenance team and a software engineer were arrested on Tuesday following a viral video showing a clash within the residential complex, police said.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday at Futec Gateway society in Sector 75, involved maintenance team members assaulting a man with sticks, as revealed in the video.

Officials stated that the software engineer and two friends were allegedly intoxicated during the altercation with the maintenance team. The police lodged an FIR under BNS provisions at Sector 113 police station and have arrested five individuals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024