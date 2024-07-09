Techie and Maintenance Crew Clash in Futec Gateway Society
A confrontation between maintenance team members and a software engineer at Futec Gateway society led to arrests after a viral video showed an assault. Police, who took suo motu action, reported that intoxication might have contributed to the incident. The injured party is currently stable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Four members of a society's maintenance team and a software engineer were arrested on Tuesday following a viral video showing a clash within the residential complex, police said.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday at Futec Gateway society in Sector 75, involved maintenance team members assaulting a man with sticks, as revealed in the video.
Officials stated that the software engineer and two friends were allegedly intoxicated during the altercation with the maintenance team. The police lodged an FIR under BNS provisions at Sector 113 police station and have arrested five individuals.
