Hyderabad Woman Scammed of Rs 1 Lakh in Elaborate Phone Fraud

A 24-year-old woman from Hyderabad was scammed out of over Rs 1 lakh by fraudsters posing as officials from various government agencies. The scammers threatened her with arrest warrants and asset seizure, convincing her to pay the amount and share her Aadhaar card details. Authorities urge caution against such scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman from Hyderabad fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, losing over Rs 1 lakh to fraudsters posing as officials from government agencies, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department stated.

The victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the customs department, inquiring about a package. The call was then transferred to an individual posing as a Delhi Police officer, who falsely informed her of an arrest warrant under her name for multiple non-bailable offences.

The fraudsters continued the ruse by transferring the call to a supposed CBI officer, further intimidating her. Prevented from consulting family or friends and fearing for her safety, she transferred Rs 1.05 lakh and shared her Aadhaar card details. Realizing the deception, she filed an online complaint. Officials advise to immediately report suspicious calls and avoid sharing financial details.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

