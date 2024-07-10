Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Begin Journey Amid Tight Security

Amid heightened security, another batch of pilgrims embarked on the Amarnath Yatra from the Pantha Chowk base camp, heading towards Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The annual pilgrimage is organized by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and offers two paths for devotees—one through Pahalgam and another via Baltal.

Baltal, located in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, serves as a significant camping ground for the pilgrims. 'We are excited to undertake the Amarnath Yatra via Baltal,' said Sukhpal Singh, a pilgrim from Delhi. 'The facilities are up to mark and security has been thoroughly deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra.'

Sharing similar sentiments, another pilgrim, Sunil from New Delhi, noted, 'Proper arrangements have been made this time. Army soldiers and Jammu and Kashmir police have been deployed to facilitate the Yatra. Everyone should come and undertake this pilgrimage.' However, this year's Yatra occurs amid a spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, with five Army soldiers losing their lives and several others injured in a recent ambush in Kathua district.

To ensure the safe and efficient movement of pilgrims, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued an advisory for National Highway 44, detailing cut-off timings and instructions for various convoys. The Yatra, which began on June 29, is scheduled to conclude on August 19, lasting 52 days. Devotees of Lord Shiva undertake this arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave situated in the Kashmir Himalayas.

