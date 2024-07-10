Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Claims 18 Lives

A tragic accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Wednesday morning resulted in 18 fatalities after a bus collided with a milk container. Survivors, including a woman named Raushan, recounted the chaotic moments of the crash, which occurred at 5:15 am near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.

Raushan and her daughter, who were on the 'Namaste Bihar' bus traveling to Delhi, were jolted awake by loud noises resembling a storm. Thankfully, they managed to escape with the help of others. The bus, originating from Bihar's Shivhar district, was reported to be in poor condition. Of the 57 passengers onboard, 19 were injured while 20 others escaped unharmed and were sent to Delhi in alternative vehicles.

Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi confirmed the details of the incident, stating that adequate medical arrangements had been made. Six critically injured passengers were referred to the Trauma Centre. Additionally, officials took swift action by instructing the Regional Transport Office to investigate and filing an FIR. Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia also noted that the district authorities have been proactive in addressing the situation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their grief over the tragedy. Adityanath directed immediate medical assistance for the injured and mobilized relief efforts. Meanwhile, Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

