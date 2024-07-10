Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of the latter's birthday on Wednesday. 'Hearty congratulations to the popular politician, a senior member of the BJP family, Honourable Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji on his birthday! May you be blessed with good health, and a long and glorious life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram, this is my prayer,' the Chief Minister posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Rajnath Singh on his birthday, noting the Defence Minister's role in strengthening India's defence. 'Best wishes to Shri Rajnath Singh Ji on his birthday. A valued Cabinet colleague, he's a leader widely respected for his wisdom. He's risen in public life based on hard work and commitment to service. He is at the forefront of strengthening India's defence apparatus and making our nation self-reliant in the sector. Praying for his long and healthy life,' PM Modi wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to the Prime Minister, thanking him for his wishes and highlighting India's progress under Modi's leadership. 'Pradhanmantriji, I'm deeply grateful for your kind words. India has made tremendous progress under your able leadership. Your vision for AtmaNirbhar Bharat is an inspiration to India's defence sector. I'm confident that your goal for self-reliance in Defence will be achieved by the collective will of this Great Nation,' Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday wishes to Rajnath Singh. 'Heartiest birthday wishes to Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Shri Rajnath Singhji. Your role in strengthening the BJP's organisation and in strengthening the country's security and army under the leadership of Modi ji is remarkable. I pray to God for your good health and long life,' Amit Shah posted on X.

A Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh, took up the responsibility to head the Ministry of Defence for the first time on June 1, 2019. Born on July 10, 1951, in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, Singh pursued a Master's in Physics from the University of Gorakhpur and was a teacher by profession.

He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1977 to 1980 and again from 2001 to 2003. He was Minister of Education in the government of Uttar Pradesh from 1991 to 1992, while also serving as Minister of Surface Transport in the Union Cabinet from 1999 to 2000. Later, he was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2000 to 2002. In 2003, he served as Minister of Agriculture in the Union Cabinet. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for two terms, from 1994 to 1999 and again from 2003 to 2008.

In 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha. He also served as a member of the Committee on Ethics on October 7, 2009. Rajnath Singh was inducted into the Union Cabinet in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27, 2014, as the Minister of Home Affairs. He is married to Savitri Singh and they have two sons.

