Left Menu

Lithuanian Authority Fines Crypto Company Payeer 9.3M Euros for Sanction Evasion

Lithuania's financial crimes authority has fined crypto company Payeer 9.3 million euros for enabling transactions with Russian banks, thereby violating sanctions and money laundering regulations. Payeer, which began operations in January 2023, had a significant number of Russian clients. Its predecessor in Estonia previously lost its license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:50 IST
Lithuanian Authority Fines Crypto Company Payeer 9.3M Euros for Sanction Evasion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's financial crimes authority has imposed a fine of 9.3 million euros on the locally-registered cryptocurrency firm Payeer for facilitating transfers to and from Russian banks, thus evading sanctions and money laundering rules.

According to the authority, the majority of Payeer's 213,000 clients were based in Russia, and the company's revenues exceeded 164 million euros. Client identities were concealed, allowing transactions in Russian roubles to bypass sanctions.

Payeer began operations in January 2023 after a related Estonian company with the same name had its license revoked. Lithuania, a vocal critic of Russia within the EU and NATO, hosts hundreds of crypto firms.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024