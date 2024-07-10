Left Menu

Rupam Roy Re-elected as General Secretary of AIBOC

Rupam Roy has been re-elected as the General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC). Along with him, Balachandran P M was re-elected President during the 13th Triennial General Council Meeting in Guwahati, attended by almost 1,100 delegates. A critical report on India's banking sector was also released.

Updated: 10-07-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:21 IST
  • India

Rupam Roy was re-elected as the General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), the largest officers' trade union, during its 13th Triennial General Council Meeting in Guwahati.

Balachandran P M, who was also re-elected President, celebrated the occasion alongside nearly 1,100 delegates from various public sector banks.

A key highlight of the event was the joint release of a report by AIBOC and the Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA) titled 'Where is My Interest Rate?', analyzing critical shifts in India's banking landscape.

