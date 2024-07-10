Portugal Aims to Boost Renewable Energy Usage to 51% by 2030

Portugal has set an ambitious target to boost the share of renewables in its final energy consumption to 51% by 2030, up from a prior goal of 47%. This move is part of the nation's long-term objective to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, the government revealed on Wednesday.

The adjustment is part of an updated draft of energy and climate goals being finalized by the new government. Environment and Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho informed a parliamentary committee that this increase is a 'substantial evolution' pivotal for guiding the country's decarbonization efforts across all sectors.

In 2022, renewable energy accounted for 34.7% of Portugal's energy consumption, placing it sixth among the 27 EU member states. The revised draft retains the goal for Portugal's first offshore wind auction of up to 2 gigawatts capacity, although it reduces the target for green hydrogen production. Carvalho noted that the licensing process for renewables would be streamlined to accelerate project approvals, addressing promoters' concerns over delays.

