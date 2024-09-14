Left Menu

Hyderabad Liberation Day Celebrations: Rehearsal at Parade Grounds

A rehearsal for Hyderabad Liberation Day was held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The event, organised by the Ministry of Culture, will feature a parade and cultural programmes. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest.

14-09-2024
Rajya Sabha MP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a prelude to Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17, a rehearsal was conducted at Secunderabad's Parade Grounds on Saturday. Present at the rehearsal were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha National President, Rajya Sabha MP, and Parliamentary Board Member Dr. K. Laxman, along with other BJP leaders who inspected the arrangements and parade rehearsal.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is set to host the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, commemorating the 1948 liberation of Hyderabad from Nizam's rule. The event will feature a parade conducted by paramilitary and defense forces following the unfurling of the National Flag, with Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, serving as the chief guest.

The celebrations will also include cultural programmes that highlight the historical struggle for Hyderabad's liberation. In 1948, India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, hoisted the Tricolour after Hyderabad joined the Indian Union. The princely state was incorporated into India following a military operation named 'Operation Polo,' completing on September 17, 1948. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

