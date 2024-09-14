Army Naik Arrested in Indore for Alleged Rape and Assault
Indore Police on Saturday arrested an Army Naik on charges of raping a woman in a local hotel. According to Kaushalya Chauhan, in-charge of the Indore Mahila Thana, the woman approached the police station to report the incident.
The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, is currently posted in Assam. The woman alleges that he called her to an Indore hotel last night, where he raped her and inserted a glass in her private parts. The victim, found in a bloodied state, was sent for medical examination.
A case has been registered against the accused under various sections, including rape, leading to his arrest. Authorities are continuing their investigation. (ANI)
