Left Menu

Army Naik Arrested in Indore for Alleged Rape and Assault

Indore Police on Saturday apprehended an Army Naik from Uttar Pradesh, currently stationed in Assam, for allegedly raping a woman in a hotel. The incident was reported by the victim to the Indore Mahila Thana, leading to the arrest and registration of a case under multiple sections, including rape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:31 IST
Army Naik Arrested in Indore for Alleged Rape and Assault
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore Police on Saturday arrested an Army Naik on charges of raping a woman in a local hotel. According to Kaushalya Chauhan, in-charge of the Indore Mahila Thana, the woman approached the police station to report the incident.

The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, is currently posted in Assam. The woman alleges that he called her to an Indore hotel last night, where he raped her and inserted a glass in her private parts. The victim, found in a bloodied state, was sent for medical examination.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections, including rape, leading to his arrest. Authorities are continuing their investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024