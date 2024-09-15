Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Northwest Delhi

A fire at a shoe factory in Northwest Delhi's Lawrence Road industrial area caused thick smoke but no injuries. Fire tenders were swiftly dispatched. The cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:10 IST
Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Northwest Delhi
Fire breaks out in shoe factory at Lawrence Road. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a shoe factory located in the Lawrence Road industrial area of northwest Delhi on Sunday. According to reports, no casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

Eyewitnesses observed thick fumes of smoke emanating from the top floor of the multi-storey factory building. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

