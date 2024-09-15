Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Northwest Delhi

A fire broke out in a shoe factory located in the Lawrence Road industrial area of northwest Delhi on Sunday. According to reports, no casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

Eyewitnesses observed thick fumes of smoke emanating from the top floor of the multi-storey factory building. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)