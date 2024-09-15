Ecuador Plans Nationwide Blackout for Power Maintenance

Ecuador will enforce a nationwide blackout overnight on Wednesday for maintenance in the country's electricity system, according to a government statement released on Sunday.

The scheduled blackout, running from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, is aimed at 'preventative maintenance' in the National Transmission System and power distribution network. The cost is estimated at $1.19 million for transmission work and around $1 million for distribution maintenance.

Facing a significant drought impacting hydroelectric dams, President Daniel Noboa's administration emphasized the schedule was designed to minimize disruption to daily life and productivity. This follows a June outage blamed on faulty transmission lines and poor maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)