Ecuador Plans Nationwide Blackout for Power Maintenance

Ecuador will implement a nationwide blackout for maintenance in the electricity system overnight on Wednesday. The measure is aimed at preventative maintenance in the National Transmission System and power distribution network. The move comes amid a serious drought affecting the country's hydroelectric dams.

Updated: 15-09-2024 21:08 IST
Ecuador will enforce a nationwide blackout overnight on Wednesday for maintenance in the country's electricity system, according to a government statement released on Sunday.

The scheduled blackout, running from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, is aimed at 'preventative maintenance' in the National Transmission System and power distribution network. The cost is estimated at $1.19 million for transmission work and around $1 million for distribution maintenance.

Facing a significant drought impacting hydroelectric dams, President Daniel Noboa's administration emphasized the schedule was designed to minimize disruption to daily life and productivity. This follows a June outage blamed on faulty transmission lines and poor maintenance.

