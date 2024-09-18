Maharashtra MLA Nawab Malik's Son-in-Law Injured in Car Accident

Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra MLA Nawab Malik, sustained injuries following a car accident in Kurla, according to police reports. Khan is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities noted the incident occurred as Khan and Nawab Malik's daughter were returning from a routine hospital check-up. The crash happened when the car driver accidentally accelerated, hitting a wall.

Mumbai Police reported that Khan suffered head injuries and is now in the ICU. Further information is still pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)