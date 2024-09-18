Left Menu

Maharashtra MLA Nawab Malik's Son-in-Law Injured in Car Accident

Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra MLA Nawab Malik, is receiving treatment after sustaining injuries in a car accident in Kurla. The incident occurred while Khan and his wife were returning from a hospital check-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:58 IST
Maharashtra MLA Nawab Malik's Son-in-Law Injured in Car Accident
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra MLA Nawab Malik, sustained injuries following a car accident in Kurla, according to police reports. Khan is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities noted the incident occurred as Khan and Nawab Malik's daughter were returning from a routine hospital check-up. The crash happened when the car driver accidentally accelerated, hitting a wall.

Mumbai Police reported that Khan suffered head injuries and is now in the ICU. Further information is still pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024