Left Menu

Godrej Capital Ventures into Affordable Housing

Godrej Capital, part of the Godrej Group, is set to enter the affordable housing loan market, aiming to grow its assets under management to Rs 17,000 crore by 2024 and Rs 30,000 crore by 2026. The expansion aligns with India's 'Housing for All' mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:49 IST
Godrej Capital Ventures into Affordable Housing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, is making a strategic move into the affordable housing loan segment. The company aims to expand its assets under management (AUM) from the current Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 17,000 crore by the end of 2024, with a long-term goal of reaching Rs 50,000 crore by March 2028, according to Managing Director Manish Shah.

Focusing on smaller loan amounts to cater to affordable homebuyers, Godrej Capital plans to launch its affordable housing loans in one or two states initially, expanding based on customer response. This move aligns with the government's 'Housing for All' mission, providing essential financing options for lower-income buyers.

In addition to affordable housing, the company's growth strategy includes serving small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The firm has already initiated a dairy farmer financing program, leveraging its group firm Creamline Dairy, and is eyeing an IPO within the next three-and-a-half years. Godrej Capital registered a profit of Rs 55 crore last year and aims for Rs 175 crore in profit before taxes this financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024