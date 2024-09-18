Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Swift Justice in Teacher's Assault on Three-Year-Old

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has condemned the sexual harassment case involving a three-and-a-half-year-old girl allegedly assaulted by her school teacher in Bhopal. He ordered strict action against the accused, adding that he will pursue justice through a special court.

In a video posted on his official X handle on Wednesday, CM Yadav revealed, 'A case of rape of a three-year-old girl by a school teacher in Bhopal has come to my notice. I have instructed to take strict action. Along with this, I will try to get the justice served in this case through a special court. This act is extremely disgusting, shameful, and condemnable.'

The accused, identified as Kasim Rehan, was arrested following a complaint filed at Kamla Nagar police station. Bhopal Commissioner of Police, Harinarayanchari Mishra, stated that the charges are registered under Section 74 and 75 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. The police have swiftly taken Rehan into custody following the complaint made by the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)