HDFC Pension Fund Reaches Historic Rs. 1,00,000 Crore AUM Milestone

HDFC Pension Fund Management Limited, the leading private sector Pension Fund Manager under the National Pension System, surpasses Rs. 1,00,000 crore in Assets Under Management, doubling its AUM in 16 months. This achievement underscores its market leadership and commitment to financial security for individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:15 IST
HDFC Pension Fund Management Limited (HDFC Pension), the National Pension System's largest private-sector Pension Fund Manager, has achieved a landmark Rs. 1,00,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 12, 2024. This achievement exemplifies a dramatic growth doubling its AUM from Rs. 50,000 crore in just 16 months, fueled by a 34.1% rise in its Subscriber base, reaching over 21 lakhs.

As a subsidiary of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., HDFC Pension's fast growth highlights its leadership in the pension fund sector. This milestone reflects the company's firm commitment to helping individuals secure their financial futures. Marking its 11th year, HDFC Pension manages 43.6% of the total NPS AUM in the Retail and Corporate segment, with 36.8% of Subscribers choosing it as their preferred Pension Fund Manager.

CEO Sriram Iyer expressed gratitude for the trust placed in HDFC Pension, emphasizing the company's focus on delivering quality service to Subscribers, Partners, Pension Agents, and Distributors. Further investments in technological advancements and operational excellence amplify their capabilities, solidifying HDFC Pension's leadership in the fund management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

