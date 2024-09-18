IT Stocks Slump Amid US Fed Rate Meeting Caution

IT stocks faced heavy selling on Wednesday, with leading firms like Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech falling over 3 per cent each, significantly impacting equity markets.

Tata Consultancy Services plunged 3.49 per cent, while HCL Technologies saw a 3.15 per cent drop on the BSE. Other tech stocks like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro also recorded declines.

Oracle Financial Services Software led the broader market sell-off, plummeting 8.31 per cent, followed by Mphasis at 5.37 per cent. The BSE IT index dipped 3 per cent to 42,645.20.

