Left Menu

Navy's Strategic Shift: Preparing for Conflict in the Asia-Pacific

The U.S. Navy is drawing lessons from recent conflicts to prepare for potential future engagements with China. Key strategies include expanded use of drones, enhancing combat readiness, and overcoming recruitment challenges. Adm. Lisa Franchetti outlines ambitious goals to ensure 80% of the force is ready for deployment, focusing on technological advancements and efficient maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:02 IST
Navy's Strategic Shift: Preparing for Conflict in the Asia-Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Navy is taking cues from its recent combat experiences in the Red Sea and Ukraine's defense strategies in the Black Sea to brace for a potential future conflict with China. Through the integration of drones, unmanned vessels, and innovative ship-board gun operations, the Navy is expanding its combat capabilities and enhancing training programs.

Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations, emphasized the urgent need for readiness by 2027, a timeline set by Chinese President Xi Jinping for a potential invasion of Taiwan. Franchetti revealed a new navigation plan featuring seven priority goals, including overcoming recruitment woes and improving Navy infrastructure.

An essential aspect of the plan is achieving an 80% combat readiness rate at any given time. This ambitious target aims to ensure the Navy can rapidly deploy forces if needed. The strategy also involves leveraging lessons from the Navy's engagements with Houthi rebels and adapting Ukrainian tactics against the Russian Black Sea fleet. By refining maintenance procedures and embracing automation, the Navy aims to maintain a robust presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024