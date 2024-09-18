Tragic Accident in Jabalpur: 7 Dead, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Auto-Rickshaw

At least seven people lost their lives, and ten others were injured after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Sihora-Majhgawan road in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The deceased included four men and three women, and the injured comprised six men and four women. They were rushed to a primary health center in Sihora for medical attention.

Sihora MLA Santosh Singh Badkare arrived at the scene with police and administrative officials to evaluate the situation. Financial assistance has been approved for the families of both the deceased and the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced ex-gratia financial assistance for the families affected by this tragic accident. Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh, plus an additional Rs 15,000 from the road accident fund, and Sambal Yojana beneficiaries will get an extra Rs 4 lakh.

Sihora MLA Santosh Singh Badkare also contributed Rs 5,000 to each bereaved family. Injured individuals will receive free medical treatment along with Rs 7,500 in assistance from the Road Accident Fund. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)