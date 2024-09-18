Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Jabalpur: 7 Dead, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Auto-Rickshaw

A fatal truck-auto collision on Sihora-Majhgawan road in Jabalpur claimed 7 lives and injured 10 others. Officials, including MLA Santosh Singh Badkare, have sanctioned financial aid for victims' families. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also announced ex-gratia support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:07 IST
Tragic Accident in Jabalpur: 7 Dead, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Auto-Rickshaw
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people lost their lives, and ten others were injured after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Sihora-Majhgawan road in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The deceased included four men and three women, and the injured comprised six men and four women. They were rushed to a primary health center in Sihora for medical attention.

Sihora MLA Santosh Singh Badkare arrived at the scene with police and administrative officials to evaluate the situation. Financial assistance has been approved for the families of both the deceased and the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced ex-gratia financial assistance for the families affected by this tragic accident. Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh, plus an additional Rs 15,000 from the road accident fund, and Sambal Yojana beneficiaries will get an extra Rs 4 lakh.

Sihora MLA Santosh Singh Badkare also contributed Rs 5,000 to each bereaved family. Injured individuals will receive free medical treatment along with Rs 7,500 in assistance from the Road Accident Fund. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024