CBI Nabs CWC Junior Engineer in Assam for Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Ayush Kumar, a Junior Engineer with the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Assam, on Wednesday for alleged bribery.

According to the CBI, Kumar, who worked in the Megna Sub-Division in Cachar district, was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. The money was allegedly for clearing pending payments of Rs 1.55 lakh related to the hiring of a vehicle by the complainant.

Following the arrest, CBI officials conducted searches at multiple locations connected to the case. The investigation is currently ongoing.

