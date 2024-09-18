CBI Nabs CWC Junior Engineer in Assam for Bribery
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Ayush Kumar, a Junior Engineer at the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Assam, for demanding and accepting a bribe. Kumar was caught red-handed accepting Rs 12,000 for clearing a complainant's pending bills. Investigations are ongoing.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Ayush Kumar, a Junior Engineer with the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Assam, on Wednesday for alleged bribery.
According to the CBI, Kumar, who worked in the Megna Sub-Division in Cachar district, was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. The money was allegedly for clearing pending payments of Rs 1.55 lakh related to the hiring of a vehicle by the complainant.
Following the arrest, CBI officials conducted searches at multiple locations connected to the case. The investigation is currently ongoing.
