Canada Tightens Rules on Study and Work Permits

Canada is reducing the number of study permits and tightening work permit eligibility to cut down on temporary residents. This move comes as the government responds to public opinion and societal issues. The changes focus on reducing both international students and temporary workers entering the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Canadian government is implementing stricter measures on study and work permits to curb the inflow of temporary residents, including international students and temporary workers. The decision comes amid declining public support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and recent electoral setbacks.

By 2025, the number of international study permits will be reduced to 437,000, down from 509,390 in 2023. Additionally, eligibility for work permits for spouses of some students and temporary foreign workers will be limited. The government is also evaluating measures to improve visa integrity and prevent fraud.

This policy shift aims to address public concerns over issues like affordable housing and living costs, which have been partially attributed to migrant inflows. While some argue that this link is overly simplistic, polls indicate a growing sentiment that Canada is accepting too many immigrants. Consequently, the federal government is scaling back its intake of temporary residents.

