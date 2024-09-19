School Sealed After Alleged Sexual Harassment of Minor by Teacher in Bhopal

Bhopal district administration authorities sealed a private school on Thursday after a minor girl was allegedly sexually harassed by her teacher on the school premises, police said. Officials announced the school's affiliation would also be canceled in connection with the incident.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Archana Sharma stated, "We have sealed the school building, and the process to cancel its affiliation has been initiated. The order will be issued in the next few hours. A committee has also been constituted to investigate the matter, and we will complete the probe within two days." Protestors, including parents of the students and social organization members, staged a demonstration outside the school, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Some protestors vandalized the school's signboard and burnt an effigy of the accused. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the incident on Wednesday, calling for strict action against the accused. Yadav posted a video on X, promising to ensure justice through a special court.

The accused teacher was arrested following a complaint lodged by the girl's parents. Police registered a case against the teacher under sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra confirmed the arrest and identification of the accused as Kasim Rehan.

(With inputs from agencies.)