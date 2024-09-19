Ukraine's Gas Transit Strategy: Temporary Azerbaijani Solution

Ukraine will temporarily transit Azerbaijani gas to Europe following the termination of its transit deal with Russia, according to the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet. However, two Azerbaijani energy sources told Reuters that this report is incorrect.

The current gas transit deal between Ukraine and Russia's Gazprom will expire at the end of this year, and Kyiv has expressed an unwillingness to renew it amid ongoing conflict. Despite this, some central European nations, which rely on Russian gas via Ukraine, have secured exemptions from the EU ban on Russian imports and wish to continue receiving gas supplies.

An Azerbaijani official revealed that the EU and Kyiv have asked Baku to facilitate discussions with Russia. One proposal suggests Azerbaijan might purchase Russian gas, thus freeing up its own gas for EU export. "We understand that the EU needs time to completely abandon Russian gas. We are taking this step to ease the transition," a Ukrainian government source was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda.

Despite the Ukrainian government's willingness to support this arrangement, even if some Russian gas mingles with Azerbaijani gas, the energy ministries of both countries declined to comment further. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently expressed optimism about achieving a breakthrough in talks to keep the gas flowing through Ukraine.

