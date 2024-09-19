Left Menu

Russian Lawmaker Warns of Nuclear War Over Ukrainian Strikes

A senior Russian lawmaker warned that Ukrainian attacks on Russia using Western weapons could result in nuclear war. The European Parliament's approval for Kyiv to target Russian positions with Western arms could escalate into a global conflict, according to Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's Duma.

A senior Russian lawmaker on Thursday issued a stark warning, stating that Ukrainian strikes on Russia using Western weapons could escalate to nuclear war. Moscow's response would be fierce and involve more powerful weapons, he added.

This statement came after the European Parliament voted in favour of allowing Kyiv to target Russian military positions with Western-supplied weaponry.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's Duma, the lower house of parliament, cautioned that the European Parliament's decision could potentially lead to a "global war with the use of nuclear weapons."

