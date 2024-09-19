Women Soldiers Lead the Charge in Yudh Abhyas 2024

In a landmark display of strength and resilience, women soldiers from both India and the United States are taking on pivotal roles in the Yudh Abhyas 2024 military exercise, which began on September 9 in Rajasthan and will continue until September 22. This annual event serves as a powerful testament to the capabilities and professionalism of female soldiers on the global stage.

The South-Western Command of the Indian Army noted that these women are breaking barriers in defense, occupying various positions from tactical operations to leadership roles. Their participation symbolizes a significant step toward greater gender equality in the armed forces, showcasing not only their military acumen but also their ability to lead and innovate.

Meanwhile, over 1,200 troops from India and the US are rigorously training together in Rajasthan's challenging terrain. The Ministry of Defence highlighted that this joint endeavor focuses on real-time counter-terrorism drills, enhancing interoperability and trust between the two nations. Tactical exercises, including quick response and combined field training, are also part of the regimen, strengthening the bilateral military bonds.

