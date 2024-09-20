Left Menu

Gazprom's Steady Gas Flow to Europe via Ukraine

Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas giant, announced its intention to send 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe through Ukraine on Friday. This marks a slight increase from the previous day's shipment of 42.3 million cubic metres.

Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas behemoth, confirmed on Friday that it will transport 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine. This figure represents a marginal increase from Thursday's delivery, which totaled 42.3 mcm.

The steady gas flow underscores the critical role of Ukraine as a transit route for European energy supplies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Gazprom's consistent deliveries help ensure stability in the European energy market.

While the increment is small, the regularity of such shipments is vital for Europe, especially during times of heightened demand and fluctuating energy policies.

