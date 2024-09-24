Left Menu

President Emphasizes Timeliness in Public Finance Auditing

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of timely auditing in public finance to correct mistakes and save public money. She urged audit bodies to keep up with technological advances to effectively oversee public services. She praised the role of the CAG in ensuring transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:52 IST
President Emphasizes Timeliness in Public Finance Auditing
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday underscored the critical role of timeliness in auditing public finance, stressing that timely identification of errors allows for their correction and can save substantial public funds.

She called for audit bodies to adapt to technological advancements to effectively perform their oversight functions, as more public services are delivered through technology.

Speaking at the 16th Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), Murmu emphasized that auditors should not only identify faults but also suggest improvements to enhance governance quality.

She noted that public sector audits now extend beyond traditional auditing to include the assessment of public welfare schemes for equitable service delivery to all citizens. As Asia sets the global economic agenda, Murmu highlighted the significant responsibility carried by auditors in improving the lives of more than half of humanity.

The President also acknowledged the long history and importance of the audit and accounting profession, citing ancient scriptures and civilizational references from Egypt, Greece, and Rome.

She praised the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for playing a key role in ensuring transparency and accountability in public finance, noting that the Indian Constitution grants the CAG a wide mandate and autonomy.

Murmu highlighted the ethical and moral conduct adhered to by the CAG, ensuring high standards of probity in its operations, quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar on the importance of the CAG's role in the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024