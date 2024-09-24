SPEL Secures Rs 26-Crore Order for Solar Energy Project
Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) has secured a Rs 26-crore order from a solar energy player to install high-voltage transformers. The project is to be completed within five months and marks the company's entry into the switchyard construction and commissioning sector, opening new opportunities in high-voltage infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rs 26-crore order from a solar energy company for the installation of high-voltage transformers.
The project, which is to be completed within five months, involves the manufacturing, supply, and installation of 10 units of 6 MVA (megavolt ampere), 800V/33KV transformers and 2 units of 25/31.5MVA, 110/33KV transformers, along with commissioning a 110 KV switchyard (substation).
'This Rs 26 crore order represents a significant milestone. It marks our entry into the switchyard construction and commissioning space, which opens up new opportunities for the company in high-voltage infrastructure,' said the company's CMD Vee Rajmohan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EVFY Pioneers Revolution in India's EV Charging Infrastructure
JSW Infrastructure Sanctions Rs 2,359 Crore Capex for Port Capacity Boost
SW Infrastructure approves capex of Rs 2,359 crore for capacity expansion
Bank of Baroda Raises Rs 5,000 Crore through Infrastructure Bonds
Rural Health Sub-Centres Lacking Infrastructure, Shows Government Report