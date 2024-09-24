SPEL Secures Rs 26-Crore Order for Solar Energy Project

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rs 26-crore order from a solar energy company for the installation of high-voltage transformers.

The project, which is to be completed within five months, involves the manufacturing, supply, and installation of 10 units of 6 MVA (megavolt ampere), 800V/33KV transformers and 2 units of 25/31.5MVA, 110/33KV transformers, along with commissioning a 110 KV switchyard (substation).

'This Rs 26 crore order represents a significant milestone. It marks our entry into the switchyard construction and commissioning space, which opens up new opportunities for the company in high-voltage infrastructure,' said the company's CMD Vee Rajmohan.

(With inputs from agencies.)