Experts Chart Sustainable Future at Himalayan Agroecology Workshop

A workshop for the Himalayan Agroecology Initiative gathered 175 experts to design a roadmap for sustainable agriculture. The initiative, supported by global organizations, aims to promote climate-resilient farming and improve food security across the Himalayan region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:00 IST
A visual of the workshop held in Shimla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day-long workshop designed to pave the way for the Himalayan Agroecology Initiative (HAI) was held on Tuesday, drawing over 175 experts, including scientists, environmentalists, and farmers. Organized by the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, in collaboration with the Himalayan Research Group, the event brought together key policymakers, agricultural scientists, and food processing entrepreneurs to discuss sustainable agriculture strategies for the Himalayan region.

The initiative aims to foster collaboration for sustainable agriculture, enhance food systems governance, and ensure better access to natural resources. HAI's core objectives include reducing food loss and promoting climate-resilient agroecosystems in India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

The workshop, marking the start of the roadmap creation, emphasized the need for baseline data and input from various stakeholders, according to Lal Singh of the Himalayan Research Group. Future roadmaps will focus on strengthening food system governance and improving land and water access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

