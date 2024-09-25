Chhatarpur MLA Disqualified Amid Party Switch

Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar has been stripped of his membership in the Delhi assembly. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified Tanwar under the anti-defection law, with the termination effective from July 10.

Tanwar, who was elected from the Chattarpur constituency on an AAP ticket in the 2020 assembly elections, defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this month. His shift to BJP took place in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

The move stirred political waves as Tanwar was joined by former Delhi social welfare minister and AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand. At the time of joining BJP, Anand criticized AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal for neglecting Dalit welfare. Meanwhile, Delhi's new Chief Minister Atishi emphasized a collaborative approach in a meeting with her cabinet, stressing improved service delivery for Delhi residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)