Putin to Lead Critical Security Council Meeting on Nuclear Deterrence
President Vladimir Putin is set to lead a pivotal meeting on nuclear deterrence with Russia's Security Council. This comes amid Ukraine's requests to use long-range missiles to strike within Russia. The meeting is seen as crucial, given the ongoing confrontations between Russia and the West.
President Vladimir Putin will lead a significant meeting of Russia's Security Council on Wednesday, focusing on nuclear deterrence, the Kremlin announced. The session comes as Moscow considers its response to Ukraine's requests to Western nations for long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory.
The prolonged Ukraine conflict has escalated tensions between Russia and the West, marking the most severe confrontation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of Wednesday's meeting, noting that President Putin will address the council, although much of the details will remain classified.
Russia is reportedly revising its nuclear doctrine, which outlines the scenarios for using nuclear weapons. This follows recent speculation about whether Russia might abandon its post-Soviet nuclear test moratorium. Putin's arms control representative stated that Russia would refrain from nuclear testing as long as the United States does the same.
