India Achieves Record Foodgrain Production in 2023-24
India's foodgrain production reached a record 332.22 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year, driven by bumper wheat and rice output. However, production of pulses and oilseeds declined due to drought-like conditions in southern states and prolonged dry spells. These statistics were provided by the agriculture ministry.
- Country:
- India
India's foodgrain production for the 2023-24 crop year reached an unprecedented 332.22 million tonnes, led by significant increases in wheat and rice output, the agriculture ministry announced on Wednesday.
According to the final estimate, this marks a 2.61 million tonne rise from last year's 329.6 million tonnes. Specifically, rice production hit a record 137.82 million tonnes, while wheat output surged to a high of 113.29 million tonnes.
Conversely, pulses production declined to 24.24 million tonnes from 26.05 million tonnes, and oilseeds output fell to 39.66 million tonnes from 41.35 million tonnes. The ministry attributed these declines to drought-like conditions in southern states and a prolonged dry spell in August, particularly in Rajasthan. Similarly, sugarcane production decreased to 453.15 million tonnes, and cotton output fell to 32.52 million bales from 33.66 million bales.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- foodgrain
- production
- wheat
- rice
- agriculture
- ministry
- crop
- pulses
- oilseeds
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor Highlights India's Rising Global Influence at Rice University
Regulation Minister Unveils Strategic Vision for New Ministry to Cut Red Tape and Improve Lawmaking
Western Carriers (India) Ltd Sets IPO Price Band and Dates
Arkade Developers' Rs 410-cr IPO to open on Sep 16; sets price band at Rs 121-128/share
Gaza Health Ministry says 19 killed in Israeli strike on tent camp, less than initially reported by first responders, reports AP.