India Achieves Record Foodgrain Production in 2023-24

India's foodgrain production for the 2023-24 crop year reached an unprecedented 332.22 million tonnes, led by significant increases in wheat and rice output, the agriculture ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to the final estimate, this marks a 2.61 million tonne rise from last year's 329.6 million tonnes. Specifically, rice production hit a record 137.82 million tonnes, while wheat output surged to a high of 113.29 million tonnes.

Conversely, pulses production declined to 24.24 million tonnes from 26.05 million tonnes, and oilseeds output fell to 39.66 million tonnes from 41.35 million tonnes. The ministry attributed these declines to drought-like conditions in southern states and a prolonged dry spell in August, particularly in Rajasthan. Similarly, sugarcane production decreased to 453.15 million tonnes, and cotton output fell to 32.52 million bales from 33.66 million bales.

