Left Menu

Major Divestment in Five-Star Business Finance Attracts Big Investors

TPG, Peak XV Partners, and Norwest Venture Partners have sold a 14.24% stake in Five-Star Business Finance to investors like Goldman Sachs, Nomura, and IMF for Rs 3,336 crore. This divestment, through BSE and NSE block deals, aligns with their exit strategies and brings new investors into the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial maneuver, US-based TPG, Peak XV Partners, and Norwest Venture Partners divested a 14.24 percent stake in Five-Star Business Finance. The stake was sold to globally renowned investors, including Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, and IMF, for Rs 3,336 crore via open market transactions.

The divestiture saw TPG, through its arm TPG Asia VII SF, offloading over 2.71 crore shares across the BSE and NSE in dual tranches. Peak XV Partners and Norwest Venture Partners also sold significant shares, collectively amounting to various block deals on Thursday.

The shares were transacted at an average price of Rs 800.50 each. Following this significant move, TPG has fully exited its stake, while Peak XV Partners' holding has decreased to 4.03%. Among the new investors are prestigious organizations like Invesco Mutual Fund, HDFC MF, and Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024