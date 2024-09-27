Left Menu

Jairam Thakur Inaugurates 'Seva Pakhwada' Exhibition Celebrating PM Modi's Leadership

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur inaugurated an exhibition under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, celebrating PM Modi's 74th birthday. The exhibition showcases Modi's transformative journey as a leader. Thakur praised Modi's impact on India's development and highlighted his achievements as both Gujarat's CM and India's PM.

Jairam Thakur inaugurates exhibition showcasing PM Modi's transformative journey (Photo/X@BJP4Himachal) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, launched an exhibition under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative. The exhibition, organized by the Himachal Pradesh Bhartiya Janata Party, commemorates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

The event, held at Mall Road, Shimla, highlights the transformative journey of Modi's leadership, from his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister to his current role as Prime Minister of India. In his address, Thakur emphasized Modi's profound impact on India's development, noting his significant contributions across various sectors.

Thakur encouraged the public to visit the exhibition and commended his party colleagues for organizing the event. Prominent BJP leaders, including State Organization General Secretary Siddharthan and State Vice President Rashim Dhar Sood, attended the inauguration. Future exhibitions are planned across all Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.

