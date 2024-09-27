Colombia's Bold $40 Billion Green Transition
Colombia has unveiled a new $40 billion investment portfolio aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels and addressing climate change. The initiative will fund eco-tourism, fair energy transitions, and ecosystem conservation and restoration. The Environment Ministry clarified the investment amount after initially misstating it as $40 million.
Colombia has rolled out an ambitious $40 billion investment portfolio to pivot away from fossil fuels and tackle climate change, an Environment Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The funds will be allocated towards eco-tourism, a fair energy transition, and the conservation and restoration of ecosystems, according to a Ministry statement on Thursday. Initial reports had incorrectly cited the portfolio value as $40 million, a figure that was corrected on Friday.
The initiative represents a significant step in Colombia's efforts to achieve a sustainable future while attracting substantial external investment.
