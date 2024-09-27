Colombia's Bold $40 Billion Green Transition

Colombia has rolled out an ambitious $40 billion investment portfolio to pivot away from fossil fuels and tackle climate change, an Environment Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The funds will be allocated towards eco-tourism, a fair energy transition, and the conservation and restoration of ecosystems, according to a Ministry statement on Thursday. Initial reports had incorrectly cited the portfolio value as $40 million, a figure that was corrected on Friday.

The initiative represents a significant step in Colombia's efforts to achieve a sustainable future while attracting substantial external investment.

