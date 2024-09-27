Left Menu

Sajad Lone Highlights Main Issues Ahead of Final Polling Phase in Jammu and Kashmir

As the final phase of polling approaches in Jammu and Kashmir, JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone stresses the focus on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, and development. Voter turnout statistics from the second phase show varying participation across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:51 IST
Sajad Lone Highlights Main Issues Ahead of Final Polling Phase in Jammu and Kashmir
JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the third and final phase of polling approaches in Jammu and Kashmir, JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone emphasized on Friday that the illegalities of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, along with development, remain major issues. Speaking during a rally in Kupwara, Lone stated, 'The main issues are development and the illegalities of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.'

Addressing questions on the challenges faced by political parties in the assembly elections, Lone noted, 'There are several parties contesting in the elections, and every one of them presents a challenge for us. We are confident, but we do not want to belittle any other party...' Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 57.31 percent in the second phase of polling in the Union Territory.

According to ECI data, voter turnout percentages varied across different regions: 72.18 percent in Kangan, 57.12 percent in Ganderbal, 32.39 percent in Hazratbal, 26.9 percent in Khanyar, 19.81 percent in Habba Kadal, and 34.15 percent in Lal Chowk. The second phase covered six districts, including Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and parts of Jammu such as Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch, held on September 25. The first phase occurred on September 18, with the final phase scheduled for October 1. Votes will be counted on October 8.

These assembly elections are the first in the Union Territory in a decade and the first since Article 370 was revoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024