Sajad Lone Highlights Main Issues Ahead of Final Polling Phase in Jammu and Kashmir

As the third and final phase of polling approaches in Jammu and Kashmir, JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone emphasized on Friday that the illegalities of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, along with development, remain major issues. Speaking during a rally in Kupwara, Lone stated, 'The main issues are development and the illegalities of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.'

Addressing questions on the challenges faced by political parties in the assembly elections, Lone noted, 'There are several parties contesting in the elections, and every one of them presents a challenge for us. We are confident, but we do not want to belittle any other party...' Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 57.31 percent in the second phase of polling in the Union Territory.

According to ECI data, voter turnout percentages varied across different regions: 72.18 percent in Kangan, 57.12 percent in Ganderbal, 32.39 percent in Hazratbal, 26.9 percent in Khanyar, 19.81 percent in Habba Kadal, and 34.15 percent in Lal Chowk. The second phase covered six districts, including Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and parts of Jammu such as Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch, held on September 25. The first phase occurred on September 18, with the final phase scheduled for October 1. Votes will be counted on October 8.

These assembly elections are the first in the Union Territory in a decade and the first since Article 370 was revoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)