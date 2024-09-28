Left Menu

IMD Issues Yellow Rain Alert for Tamil Nadu Amid Heavy Downpours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu over the next two days. Multiple regions, including Chennai, experienced significant downpours, leading to waterlogging and power outages. Rain is also expected in various other parts of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:38 IST
Visuals of rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi city (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow rain alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy rainfall over the next two days. Several parts of the state have already been lashed by intense downpours, with Tenkasi experiencing significant rainfall on Saturday.

Other regions, including Thoothukudi, also reported heavy rain on Saturday. The capital city, Chennai, saw a substantial downpour on September 26, resulting in widespread waterlogging. The rain commenced after 6 pm and continued through the night, causing power outages and traffic disruptions across the city.

Official data indicated that between 8:30 am yesterday and 5:30 am today, Nungambakkam recorded 7.42 cm of rainfall, while Menambakkam received 7.12 cm. The districts of Tiruvallur, Vellore, and Cuddalore, as well as Puducherry, also experienced heavy rainfall on September 25. Weather stations in Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Puducherry reported varying amounts of rainfall.

IMD has also extended the yellow alert to other regions, including Puducherry, Kerala, South interior Karnataka, and coastal Karnataka, for September 29. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected today in Gujarat, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. IMD further predicts significant rain in Puducherry, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on September 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

