Left Menu

Creditors Critique Citgo Share Auction Terms Amid $7.3 Billion Bid

Creditors have criticized the terms of a conditional offer from Elliott Investment Management in the auction of shares in Citgo’s parent company. The bid values Citgo at $7.286 billion, but creditors claim they are unlikely to be paid from the proceeds, despite claims totaling $21.3 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:48 IST
Creditors Critique Citgo Share Auction Terms Amid $7.3 Billion Bid

Creditors seeking proceeds from an auction of shares in Citgo Petroleum's parent company have widely criticized the terms of a conditional offer selected in the U.S. court's second bidding round.

On Friday, an Elliott Investment Management affiliate was named the presumptive winner of the share auction with a bid that values the Venezuela-owned refining company Citgo at up to $7.286 billion. Crystallex, the company that first brought a case against Citgo's parent PDV Holding in 2017 over unpaid judgments, said the proposed terms by Elliott's Amber Energy would mean creditors with collective claims of $21.3 billion are "unlikely to ever be paid."

Amy Wolf, an attorney for ConocoPhillips, which holds the largest claims, remarked that the sales process is not concluding as many had hoped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024