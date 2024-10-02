Creditors Critique Citgo Share Auction Terms Amid $7.3 Billion Bid

Creditors seeking proceeds from an auction of shares in Citgo Petroleum's parent company have widely criticized the terms of a conditional offer selected in the U.S. court's second bidding round.

On Friday, an Elliott Investment Management affiliate was named the presumptive winner of the share auction with a bid that values the Venezuela-owned refining company Citgo at up to $7.286 billion. Crystallex, the company that first brought a case against Citgo's parent PDV Holding in 2017 over unpaid judgments, said the proposed terms by Elliott's Amber Energy would mean creditors with collective claims of $21.3 billion are "unlikely to ever be paid."

Amy Wolf, an attorney for ConocoPhillips, which holds the largest claims, remarked that the sales process is not concluding as many had hoped.

