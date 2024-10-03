Transformers and Rectifiers Lands Major Power Grid Contract

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has announced a major contract win on Thursday, securing a substantial order from Power Grid Corporation valued at Rs 565 crore.

The deal involves the provision of transformers and reactors, with specifications spanning from 80 MVAr to 500 MVA and voltage classes ranging from 420 kV to 765 kV, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

The delivery is slated to occur throughout the financial years 2025-2026, marking another routine yet significant business transaction without involving related party dealings.

