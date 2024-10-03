Left Menu

FTSE 100 Rises Amid Energy Share Boost and Tesco's Profit Forecast

The FTSE 100 index saw an uptick on Thursday, driven by a surge in energy shares and Tesco's improved profit forecast. Oil and gas stocks continued to rally as tensions in the Middle East threaten supply. Meanwhile, European services PMIs may indicate an economic slowdown, hinting at possible rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:53 IST
FTSE 100 Rises Amid Energy Share Boost and Tesco's Profit Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 opened on a positive note this Thursday, thanks to a rise in energy shares, as Tesco, the nation's largest supermarket chain, increased its annual profit forecast.

By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index had climbed 0.3%, while the FTSE 250 nudged 0.2% higher. Energy-heavy stocks led the charge with a 0.6% gain, propelled by fears of a conflict escalation in the Middle East that might disrupt essential crude supplies.

Tesco's stock jumped 1.6% following a profit guidance increase, backing its 10% hike in first-half core profits. Conversely, insurer Phoenix Group and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown declined sharply, losing share value due to their stocks trading ex-dividend. Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinted at potential swift rate cuts if inflation shows further improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024