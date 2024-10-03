FTSE 100 Rises Amid Energy Share Boost and Tesco's Profit Forecast

The UK's FTSE 100 opened on a positive note this Thursday, thanks to a rise in energy shares, as Tesco, the nation's largest supermarket chain, increased its annual profit forecast.

By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index had climbed 0.3%, while the FTSE 250 nudged 0.2% higher. Energy-heavy stocks led the charge with a 0.6% gain, propelled by fears of a conflict escalation in the Middle East that might disrupt essential crude supplies.

Tesco's stock jumped 1.6% following a profit guidance increase, backing its 10% hike in first-half core profits. Conversely, insurer Phoenix Group and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown declined sharply, losing share value due to their stocks trading ex-dividend. Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinted at potential swift rate cuts if inflation shows further improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)