Modi's PM-KISAN Milestone: Boosting Indian Farmers with Direct Aid

In a significant event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, distributing over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.4 crore farmers nationwide.

The much-anticipated event in Maharashtra's Washim district reaffirms the government's dedication to rural development, with an impressive disbursement exceeding Rs 3.45 lakh crore since the scheme's inception, benefitting upwards of 11 crore farmers.

As part of this initiative, the Prime Minister will also reveal several key projects, including those related to the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, underscoring a multi-faceted approach to bolstering the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)