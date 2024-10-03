Left Menu

Modi's PM-KISAN Milestone: Boosting Indian Farmers with Direct Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, disbursing over Rs 20,000 crore to 9.4 crore farmers nationwide. The event highlights the government's commitment to enhancing agricultural prosperity, with Maharashtra receiving significant funding and new agricultural projects being unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yavatmal | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:24 IST
Modi's PM-KISAN Milestone: Boosting Indian Farmers with Direct Aid
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, distributing over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.4 crore farmers nationwide.

The much-anticipated event in Maharashtra's Washim district reaffirms the government's dedication to rural development, with an impressive disbursement exceeding Rs 3.45 lakh crore since the scheme's inception, benefitting upwards of 11 crore farmers.

As part of this initiative, the Prime Minister will also reveal several key projects, including those related to the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, underscoring a multi-faceted approach to bolstering the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024