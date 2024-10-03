Modi's PM-KISAN Milestone: Boosting Indian Farmers with Direct Aid
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, disbursing over Rs 20,000 crore to 9.4 crore farmers nationwide. The event highlights the government's commitment to enhancing agricultural prosperity, with Maharashtra receiving significant funding and new agricultural projects being unveiled.
- Country:
- India
In a significant event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, distributing over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.4 crore farmers nationwide.
The much-anticipated event in Maharashtra's Washim district reaffirms the government's dedication to rural development, with an impressive disbursement exceeding Rs 3.45 lakh crore since the scheme's inception, benefitting upwards of 11 crore farmers.
As part of this initiative, the Prime Minister will also reveal several key projects, including those related to the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, underscoring a multi-faceted approach to bolstering the agricultural sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raj Thackeray Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Amid Pending Civic Polls in Maharashtra
India's Multilateral Engagement: A Pathway for the Global South
Bangladesh Opts to Bowl First Against India in Series Opener
India Abstains from UN Resolution on Israel's Occupied Territories
India Accelerates EV Adoption: New PM E-DRIVE Scheme Unveiled